Three victims in two separate shootings overnight

Anyone with information on these crimes can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and two others injured.

The first incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. One man was pronounced dead on the scene; the second victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The second incident happened on U.S. 90 B East at the Tchoupitoulas Street exit around 2:30 a.m. Police say a man was traveling westbound when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.