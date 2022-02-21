Three victims in two separate shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and two others injured.
The first incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. One man was pronounced dead on the scene; the second victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The second incident happened on U.S. 90 B East at the Tchoupitoulas Street exit around 2:30 a.m. Police say a man was traveling westbound when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.
Anyone with information on these crimes can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.