Throwback Thursday: Quintuplets born in 1993

Then and now - how the New Orleans quintuplets are doing 28 years later!

NEW ORLEANS — Our Throwback Thursday takes us back in the WWL archives to 1993. 28 years ago history was made at a New Orleans area hospital, and WWL was there.

The first set of quintuplets from our area were born, and they were only the 2nd set of quintuplets ever born in the state of Louisiana.

It happened at Baptist Hospital in New Orleans. Linda and Jimmy Guillet of Gretna were joined by about fifty relatives and friends who filled the waiting room waiting for each of the children to make their grand entrances.

Also with them, the quintuplet's new brother, 2 1/2 year old Andrew. Linda Guillet was able to wait 31 weeks before the infants decided it was their time to shine.

We caught up with the quintuplets today; this year it's their golden birthday. They'll all turn 28 on the 28th.

From left to right: Allison, Christopher, Emily, Jimmy (dad), Linda (mom), Brooke, and Brett.