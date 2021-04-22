Victim dies at scene of Algiers Thursday morning shooting: NOPD

After a shooting was reported 8:23 a.m. Thursday near Nunez & Diana streets, police officers found a victim struck by gunfire.

NEW ORLEANS — Struck by gunfire Thursday morning, a person was declared dead in Algiers Thursday morning, a statement from police said.

After a shooting was reported 8:23 a.m. Thursday near Nunez & Diana streets, police officers found a victim who was shot at least once.

Police have not shared the victim's age or name, but they said he was male.

A statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said the victim was declared dead at the scene of the shooting, in a residential neighborhood.

The shooting happened in Algiers, the portion of New Orleans on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 10:20 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504.658.5300

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.