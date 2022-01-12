Time and route changed for Saturday’s Christmas parade in N.O., here is what to know

Parade organizers made the changes to accommodate the Tulane vs. Central Florida football game scheduled at the same time.

NEW ORLEANS — Some big, last-minute changes came to the new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade set to roll in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Due to the Tulane University vs. University of Central Florida football game happening at 3 pm the same day, parade organizers changed the start date and adjusted the route to accommodate the game.

The parade is now rolling four hours earlier, now at 11 a.m. Saturday morning

There will also be a holiday concert and festival in Lafayette Square after the parade that will now start at 1 p.m.

The parade route has also changed, it will start at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue and end at Lafayette Square Park.

Here's the new route:

• The parade will line up on Elysian Fields Avenue near the river

• It will turn right on North Peters Street

• Then merge left onto Decatur Street

• The parade will pass Jackson Square, then merge right onto North Peters

• It will turn right on Canal Street.

• The parade will then turn left on St. Charles Avenue