Tips to prepare for possible power outages from Zeta

NEW ORLEANS — If there's a loss of power, would you have everything you need to make it through an outage?

Time is running out to get everything done ahead of Zeta and officials have a reminder to prepare for a loss of power

This storm is expected to have strong winds, so the chances of power outages across the area are high. With landfall around 24-hours away, what are some last minute things you can do to prepare?

First, charge all cell phones and back-up battery packs. It's also a good idea to have a charger you can plug into your car (which friendly reminder, should have a full tank of gas).

Next, get all your batteries and spare batteries together, and double check all flashlights, lanterns or whatever appliance you use, just to make sure they work. If not, you still have a bit of time to get what you need.

If the power goes out, cooking is still possible, it just may not be on the stove. So make sure you have matches, lighters and plenty of charcoal or propane for the grill.

In terms of storing food, put water bottles in the freezer to help keep things cold. Now is also the time to turn your freezer to the highest setting so you over freeze your food

Speaking of which, food can stay fresh in a fridge or freezer for about 10 hours if it's not opened. So try and prepare meals ahead of time and try and keep those doors closed.

Finally, if you find yourself in the dark, make sure all power and light switches are off. Lamps, TVs and computers should also be unplugged. That way when the power comes back on, it doesn't cause a damaging power surge throughout your house.

Zeta is a fast moving storm, which could work in our favor. Still, it's best to prepare now, so you're not caught off-guard later.

Entergy says for outage information you can call 1-800-9-OUTAGE. You can also download their Entergy App and check their social media pages.

