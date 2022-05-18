“To me it’s not hero work, it’s just somebody that needs me." Agent honored for saving girls life

Sgt. Stephen Rhodes says rescuing the 7-year-old was “incredibly lucky” and “humbling.”

GRAND ISLE, La. — The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent who saved a little girl in the water off Grand Isle earlier this month was recognized this week at the state capitol.

Sgt. Stephen Rhodes says rescuing the 7-year-old was “incredibly lucky” and “humbling.”

“There was a little girl who needed help,” Rhodes said. “To me it’s not hero work, it’s just somebody that needs me.”

The soft-spoken Wildlife and Fisheries agent admits the attention he’s received since the rescue is appreciated, but not necessary.

“A lot of the attention and the hoopla and all the stuff leaves me feeling out of place, I guess.”

Monday, Rhodes found himself in Baton Rouge, receiving recognition and proclamations from Governor John Bel Edwards and members of the Louisiana House and Senate.

“Sgt. Rhodes, thank you very much from everybody here in the legislature.” Rep. Joseph Orgeron, R-Larose said.

“This gentleman, Sgt. Stephen Rhodes put others before himself and saved this little girl and the family,” Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero said. “For that we are forever grateful.”

On May 7, Rhodes was on Grand Isle Beach, checking for fishing violations when he saw a family just offshore clinging to a small, capsized boat.

With the help of Good Samaritans, he quickly launched his boat and rushed to save the family.

The veteran wildlife agent found the little girl unconscious and under the overturned vessel and pulled her out of the water. He performed CPR and brought her back to life.

Rhodes says all this hero talk has been a challenge to explain to his own “Be humble and be kind. If you do something that is noteworthy then you never have to worry about talking about it because other people will talk about it for you.”

He has not seen the little girl since the rescue but would like to meet up with the family when the time is right.

“I know it’s going to get emotional,” Rhodes said. “I won’t be able to stop. If it’s a year from now, if it’s five years from now, the next time I see her will be something that I’ll have to navigate.”