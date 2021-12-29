TODAY: Mask distribution planned in New Orleans

Two masks per person will be distributed

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) and the NOLA Public Libraries (NOPL) will give away N95 masks at six local libraries on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, December 29.

“Once again, we ask the public to do their civic duty and help stop the spread. Daily COVID cases have shattered records set in the early days of the pandemic, and hospitalizations are rising again as they did over the summer with the Delta variant. Masks are critical to a strong defense against the virus, and wearing one is an easy and effective way to stop the spread.”, said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, NOHD Director, in a press release.

Over the Christmas weekend, Orleans Parish reported 2,400 new coronavirus cases, breaking the record for the most cases over one weekend since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies run out. They are limiting the distribution to only two masks per person.

Distribution is scheduled to take place Wednesday, December 29th, at the following locations from 12 pm-6 pm or until supplies run out:

Main Library, 219 Loyola Avenue

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive

East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Boulevard

Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Avenue

Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Boulevard

Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Boulevard