Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said that a three-year-old was shot. Police have said that a "male juvenile" sustained a gunshot wound but did not specify the age of the victim.

NOPD said that child abuse detectives are investigating to determine how the child was shot.

Police have no other information at this time.