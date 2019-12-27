NEW ORLEANS — As we prepare to begin a new year, WWLTV staff members have gathered ten stories that have had a significant impact on our audience.
Here are links to some of those stories.
Brand new airport draws rave reviews on opening day
Hard Rock hotel collapse: Investigation, Rescue & Recovery
LaToya Cantrell sworn in as New Orleans' first female mayor
Eight pumps not working during Saturday flood, S&WB official says
City releases statement on the removal of Confederate Monuments
