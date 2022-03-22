Tornado Relief: How you can help

All proceeds will support immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding for affected communities.

NEW ORLEANS — The United Way of Southeast Louisiana and WWL-TV are teaming up to help our neighbors affected by the March 22 tornado with a Tornado Relief Fund.

“Nearly two thirds of households in the affected areas of St. Bernard and Orleans parishes don’t earn enough to save for disasters and many are still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s impacts,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA President and CEO. “But no matter the disaster, United Way and our generous supporters are always here before, during, and after the storm.”

Visit UnitedWaySELA.org/TornadoRelief to contribute.

Residents who need help are encouraged to call 211 to access up-to-date information and available recovery services from local partners and government agencies in their respective parishes. A toll-free call to 211 will connect residents to a community resources specialist who will help pinpoint critical aid available locally.

If you want to help, please donate here.