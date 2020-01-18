NEW ORLEANS — A person was killed in a traffic collision Friday night near Dillard University, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and New Orleans Street.

NOPD officers were investigating the traffic fatality but did not say if the crash was an accident. The New Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to free a trapped person, initial reports said.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

