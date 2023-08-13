NOPD investigates a traffic fatality on I-10 East

It happened at about 1:33 a.m. on Sunday. The NOPD says they found a man dead inside a vehicle located on I-10 East at the Morrison Road exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East.

It happened at about 1:33 a.m. on Sunday. The NOPD says they found a man dead inside a vehicle located on I-10 East at the Morrison Road exit.

Police said they responded to the scene before 2:00 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the man dead inside the vehicle. They didn't release any other details such as the man’s identity if the man died due to a crash, or if he died from some other cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information.