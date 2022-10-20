Amtrak train crashes into SUV in Tangipahoa, 2 taken to hospital, TPSO reports

The sheriff's office said that nobody on the train was hurt, but both people inside the car were injured, one critically.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — An Amtrak train crashed into an SUV carrying two passengers in Tangipahoa Parish, according to law enforcement.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that nobody on the train was hurt, but that both people inside the car were injured, one critically.

AirMed arrived at the scene to treat the two people who were inside the car.

The crash happened on the intersection of Highway 51 and Ponders Quarters, south of Amite and north of Independence.

This incident comes less than a week after an Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler carrying gravel, less than a mile away. A train engineer was taken to the hospital after that crash.

Tangipahoa Parish also saw two drivers killed by train crashes in the area in one day back in December of 2021. James Kelly, 55, was driving a pickup truck in Delhi, when he was killed by a freight train.

An hour later an Amtrak passenger train hit a dump truck driven by 60-year-old Cedric West of Minden. West was killed in that wreck. Just like the two crashes this week, that one also happened south of Amite.