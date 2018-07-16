SLIDELL, La. -- The family of a special-needs girl is pleading for help after someone stole a tricycle built especially for her and her condition.

Twelve-year-old Adara Ladet has a condition called pachygyria which has left her speech affected.

Her tricycle, complete with a special seat, seat belt and foot straps, was stolen sometime during the weekend from a storage area in Slidell.

The area where the tricycle was stored was locked with chains to the family’s camper and covered with a tarp as the family prepared to head off on a camping trip.

The Amtryke-brand tricycle, which was custom built specifically to the 12-year-old girl’s body dimensions, was red in color and had a small license plate with the name “Adara” adhered to the back of it. The value of the tricycle is estimated to be over $2,000.

"I can't stand a thief," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "But to the person who stole a special needs child's bike, there's a special place in hell for you."

Fandal said he would give the thief the benefit of the doubt that he or she did not know the bike was for a person with special needs. He said that the person needs to find it in their heart to return it or "I can assure you, we will find you."

Police are now searching for the tricycle as well.

