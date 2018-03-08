A bill to give troops their biggest raise in a decade and fund projects at Barksdale and other Louisiana military installations sailed through the Senate, clearing the way for President Donald Trump to sign it into law.

Louisiana U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, which this year is named after U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona.

McCain chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee but is home in Arizona battling brain cancer. The vote Wednesday was 87-10.

Trump is expected to sign the $717 billion defense spending bill in the coming weeks. The House passed the bill last month.

It's the second straight pay raise for the troops and the largest in 10 years.

The pay raises and funding for improvements at other Louisiana military installations will touch every part of the state.

Military spending accounts for $7.7 billion of annual economic activity in Louisiana from Barksdale to Fort Polk and Belle Chasse with more than 77,000 jobs tied to the industry, according to a study released earlier this year. Louisiana has eight military installations.

Key funding for Louisiana in addition to the pay raises includes:

► $12.25 million for a new entrance gate at Barksdale, which is needed for the planned nuclear weapons storage facility.

Funding for the gate follows an announcement from the state that construction on the Interstate 20 interchange leading to the new entrance will begin early next year after Gov. John Bel Edwards fast-tracked that $90 million project.

The weapons storage facility is a $500 million project scheduled to begin in either 2020 or 2021.

It will allow Barksdale, the headquarters of Global Strike Command, to store nuclear weapons.

That will increase response times in crisis situations because Barksdale's B-52 pilots currently have to fly to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to pick up the weapons before they can make bombing runs.

► $295 million to update the B-52s with new engines and upgrades to radar, communication technology, weapons bay for new weapons and GPS interface.

B-52s can take off from Barksdale, bomb targets in the Middle East and fly back to Louisiana without ever landing.

The upgrades, which follow funding last year to begin the makeovers, will keep the B-52s flying into the 2050s.

► $39 million for military construction at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, including $24 million for construction of new alert facilities and $15 million for alert apron construction.

Those infrastructure improvements will support readiness and rapid response times for the Air National Guard 159th Fighter Wing. The base serves as a line of defense against attacks in the Gulf Coast region.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

