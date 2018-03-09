NEW ORLEANS - As residents brace for Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast, the following schools have announced closures:

Jefferson Parish

All public schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

Universities and colleges

Nunez Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Herzing University will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Northshore Technical Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Delgado Community College all campuses and sites except for Maritime and Industrial Training Center are closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Tulane University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Loyola University at New Orleans will CANCEL all classes after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

Xavier University of Louisiana will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

University of New Orleans will be CLOSED after 2 pm Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Southeastern Louisiana University will be CLOSED after 3 pm Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Dillard University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

