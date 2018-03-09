NEW ORLEANS - As residents brace for Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast, the following schools have announced closures:
Jefferson Parish
All public schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 5
Universities and colleges
Nunez Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Herzing University will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Northshore Technical Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Delgado Community College all campuses and sites except for Maritime and Industrial Training Center are closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Tulane University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Loyola University at New Orleans will CANCEL all classes after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
Xavier University of Louisiana will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
University of New Orleans will be CLOSED after 2 pm Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Southeastern Louisiana University will be CLOSED after 3 pm Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Dillard University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Do you have a school that needs to be added to the list? Email pressrelease@wwltv.com
_____________________________________________________
Download the WWL-TV app
The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.
With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.
We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.
You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.
We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.
To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)