Tropical Storms Laura & Marco | St. Charles Parish public schools closed until Friday

NEW ORLEANS — Public schools in St. Charles Parish will remain closed until Friday because of the Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, both headed forecast to hit Southeast Louisiana in the next several days.

A statement from the St. Charles Parish School Board said all school district activities and events scheduled to take place during the closure have been canceled.

Parents, teachers, and students can stay up to date on information from St. Charles Parish Public schools by visiting the school district's website and it's social media pages, the release said.

The decision to close schools was made out of caution and after consulting the parish Emergency Operation Center, which typically monitors and orchestrates responds to emergency situations such as during tropical storms and hurricanes.

Public school teachers in the area have previously expressed concerns over reopening schools during the pandemic. St. Charles Parish School Board is the first Southeast Louisiana public school district to close in anticipation of the impacts of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

