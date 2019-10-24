NEW ORLEANS — Expected bad weather from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is complicating matters at the site of the collapsed Hard Rock hotel construction site at the corner of Canal and Rampart Streets.

City leaders continued to stress that the area is till very dangerous and they are preparing for possible impacts from heavy rains expected between late Thursday and midday Saturday.

Dozens of first responders continue to work at the site, some staying in tents set up on Canal Street, where traffic is blocked off.

Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold said they are not expecting much win, but it is possible there could be heavy rains.

Arnold said he is concerned about debris possibly falling off the building during the rain.

Crews still want to take down the crane that is hanging over the Canal Street side of the building. After that, they want to clear debris near where two bodies remain inside the damaged structure so the bodies can be removed.

RELATED: Families of two men killed in Hard Rock collapse file suits

RELATED: Hard Rock hotel collapse: Investigation, Rescue & Recovery

RELATED: Mayor demands full demolition of Hard Rock collapse site

At that point, the city would begin demolition. Right now, engineers are in place working on a plan to tear down the structure.

“The weather, just like it was prior to Sunday’s take down of the cranes, we still have a building that hasn’t changed. It’s still dangerous. The rain acts as a lubricant and so parts can move, pieces and parts that are hanging there with basically friction keeping them in place. We run that risk. We still have our evacuation zone. That’s a very, very tight control,” said New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell.

Nine city blocks around the Hard Rock site remain closed and that number could shrink to eight.

Good news for businesses on Bienville Street, as all of that street has reopened.