NEW ORLEANS - "We're the backbone of America. We haul everything that comes to people's homes, businesses and all...but we're poorly respected. We're not treated well," Andre Charlot said.

Charlot is the CEO of T.A. Charlot Trucking. He's been in the industry since 1985. While he enjoys what he doesn't, he's well aware of the risks.

"You pull into one of these truck stops and you're basically on your own," Charlot said.

The dangers, he says, are even higher for his female colleagues.

"Guys would try a woman much faster than they'll try a big man like themselves," Charlot said.

The mysterious death of 25-year-old Karmeshia Thomas just adds to his concerns. Thomas, a Mississippi native, was found dead at the Mardi Gras Truck Stop on Elysian Fields last Wednesday. She had been driving for KLLM Transport services for almost a year.

Her family tells Eyewitness News they last heard from her Sunday, September 9th, when she called home to inform them that her cell phone was lost or stolen.

Story continues under video. Can't see video? Click here

Her body was found in her truck three days later, after a dispatcher called the stop asking them to conduct a welfare check.

Since her story aired, people in the trucking community are spreading the word through social media, telling each other to be safe.

"This is a sad, sad, sad day for us as far as drivers in the trucking community," a female truck driver who posted on YouTube said. "We've got a lot of females that's entering the industry. And we've got to be able to protect ourselves out here on the road."

The NOPD and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office tell Eyewitness News the cause and manner of Thomas' death remain under investigation.

"It's bad right now. Something has to happen for it to get better. From the security on down," Charlot said.

Charlot says his thoughts are with Thomas' family. He wants to see increased security at truck stops across the country. This latest death, he feels, is just another disturbing reminder to always be on your guard.

"Try not to park way in the back. Get whatever you need for you to sleep in your truck over night. Keep your cell phone ready to dial 911 if you have to. And get whatever you need before darkness," Charlot said.

Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL