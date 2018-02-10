The Trump Administration recently published a report about the devastating affects global warming will have on the country over the next 80 years. The environmental impact statement in that report says by 2100 the Earth's temperature will be seven degrees hotter, which would have a significant impact on Louisiana.

Ray Griffins' family has lived in Lafitte for generations and he has no plans of leaving now.

"Not gonna happen, we're here to stay, we're not going anywhere," Griffins said.

But he might not have a choice. Over the years he's watched Lafitte's coast line slip away and as a result,each storm hits a little harder than before.

"It used to take a category 3 or 4 storm to flood Lafitte where you couldn't pass on the roads in a car or anything," Griffins recalled. "Now all it takes sometimes is a tropical storm or tropical depression and we've got 6, 8, 10 feet of water in Lafitte, so it's not getting better," Griffins said.

The Trump administration published a report that over the next 80 years Earth's temperature will continue to rise, causing detrimental flooding in major cities like New York and Miami. Robert Thomas is a professor in Loyola's Environmental program and he says in this scenario, Louisiana would be one of the hardest hit places.

"Louisiana is gonna be one of the biggest targets and it's because of the nature of our coastline, it's very low, it's subsiding, it's got some geographic problems with faulting," Thomas said.

He's optimistic that new technologies will come into play to prevent the current collision course we're on.

"We'll come to our senses about it and start really planning for the long term about climate change," Thomas predicted.

The White House report says the damage has already been done, arguing that freezing fuel-efficiency rules for cars and light trucks will do little to turn the climate around.

Griffins is not sure what the solution is, but he wants politicians to work together to fight the eroding coast line because Griffin isn't ready to give up on his home.

"We deserve a shot," Griffins said. "We're not going anywhere, and we're not going anywhere without a fight."

