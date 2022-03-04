Former President Donald Trump among those invited to New Orleans retreat this weekend

Trump is on the guest list, along with Former Vice President Mike Pence, Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, and most of Louisiana's Republican lawmakers.

NEW ORLEANS — Former President Donald Trump is expected to be in New Orleans Friday for the Republican National Committee's spring retreat.

Trump is on the list of special guests, along with Former Vice President Mike Pence, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, and most of Louisiana's Republican members of Congress.

The event was announced in January and all guests must be pre-registered.

Part of last year's spring retreat was held at Trump's resort in Florida.

The list of guests also includes Sens. Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Reps. Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Mike Johnson, Clay Higgins, Julia Letlow.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, and Kellyanne Conway are also on the list of people expected to attend.

