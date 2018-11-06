NEW ORLEANS --Tulane University President Mike Fitts will get another five years at the Uptown institution.

“These past few years that Mike Fitts has served as president of Tulane University have been nothing short of transformative,” Board of Tulane Chair Doug Hertz said in a prepared statement.

Fitts’ new contract keeps him at Tulane at least through June 2023. He joined Tulane in 2014 after former President Scott Cowen retired following 16 years in that role.

“The Board of Tulane’s early action in securing Mike’s long-term commitment is a testament to how highly we regard, appreciate and value his leadership,” Hertz said.

Tulane cited a new campaign, dubbed “Only the Audacious,” as a key reason for the decision to keep Fitts on board. The initiative is designed to increase research, funding and efforts to recruit top students and faculty.

