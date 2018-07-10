NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly happened on Tulane University's Uptown campus early Sunday morning.

According to an initial report from the Tulane University Police Department, it happened around 5 a.m.

A female student reported to TUPD that she was coming back to campus with a group of college-aged men when they entered Dixon Hall to use the restroom. One of the men reportedly followed the victim into the women's restroom, where he assaulted her, police said. The victim returned to her residence where she then notified police of the incident, the report said.

TUPD said the victim described the person as a tall, white man, with dark hair and facial hair, who was last seen wearing a white button down shirt.

Officials said the New Orleans Police Department, as well as the Tulane Police Department, are involved in the ongoing investigation.

