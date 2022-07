All westbound lanes are currently closed and it is unclear when it will reopen.

SLIDELL, La. — The I-10 westbound at milepost 258, on the Twin Span Bridge, is currently shut down due to an overturned 18-wheeler, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

At this moment, it is unclear what caused the accident.

Per DOTD, there is no timeframe on how long the bridge will be closed.