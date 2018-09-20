NEW ORLEANS -- Three juveniles were arrested after reportedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday.

Officials said the trio, a 15-year-old and two 12-year-olds, were spotted in a stolen gray Honda Accord that was taken in an armed robbery Wednesday night in New Orleans East.

On Thursday, the car was spotted near the intersection of North Claiborne and Orleans avenues. Officers said they followed the car, and the trio ran. When they reached the area of Canal and Marias streets, the juvenile driving the car lost control and crashed the car into the tire of a crane that was parked on Canal Street.

After a brief chase on foot, police said they were able to arrest all three.

Officials said the juveniles are also believed to be connected to other crimes in the First, Second, Sixth and Seventh districts.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111

