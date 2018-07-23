Firefighters battled a two-alarm at an apartment complex in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Officials on the scene said the fire began in a shed behind an apartment building. The fire spread to the side of the building, however firefighters were able to contain it.

No one was injured and firefighters were able to get residents out of the apartment, officials say.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

© 2018 WWL