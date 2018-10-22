The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in St. Claude Sunday morning.

An off-duty fire fighter noticed a fire on his way home. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue around 7:43 a.m.

The fire was coming from the back of the one-story home. A second-alarm was requested as the fire spread to adjacent structures.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire but not before radiant heat damaged the siding of an exposed home, destroying a trailer and damaging cars at an auto repair shop in the 2600 block of North Robertson Street.

Neighbors say they reported vagrants in the home frequently, according to NOFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

