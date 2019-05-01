Police are investigating two armed robberies involving cab drivers that occurred about five hours apart overnight Saturday.

The first armed robbery occurred near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Earhart Expressway around midnight. Police say a cab driver took three men to the location and upon arrival one of the suspects placed a gun to the back of the cab driver’s head. The suspect demanded the cab driver's money, car keys and cell phone.

The cab driver complied and the suspects then fled on foot.

The second armed robbery occurred near South Carrollton Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue around 4:45 a.m. In this incident the cab driver also picked up three men and at the end of their ride the suspects demanded the cab driver's money. The cab driver complied, and all the suspects fled northbound on foot, according to police.

Police described the suspects in both incidents as three unknown black men, however it is not known at this time if the two incidents are related.