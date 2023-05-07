Two dead after Fourth of July crash in Bush

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Bush, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened Tuesday around 7:45 p.m. on Isabel Swamp Road near Highway 40. Investigators say the vehicle was going southbound on Isabel Swamp Road when it went off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into the tree line.
When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle crashed and on fire.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. EMS pronounced both of them dead on the scene.
