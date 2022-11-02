Two drivers wanted for reckless stunt driving on Claiborne Ave., NOPD says

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants are issued for Devin D. Curley, 33, and Jermaine Turner, 33, for allegedly doing burnouts and reckless stunt driving according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

“At about 6:49 p.m., the two listed suspects were observed at the listed location recklessly operating their respective vehicles – Curley was seen operating the pictured red Chevrolet Camaro SS bearing expired Louisiana license plate 631DTP, while Turner was seen operating the pictured black Pontiac Trans Am bearing Louisiana license plate 105FWT. Actions included doing burnouts and/or donuts in the presence of spectators,” police say.

Authorities say each man is charged with one count of reckless operation of a vehicle, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, and additional traffic charges.

The men are the latest drivers the NOPD is searching for after the city and police cracked down on reckless stunt driving after the trend grew out of control in the streets of New Orleans and on the surrounding interstates.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.