Two fishermen rescued from sinking shrimp boat on Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard released a video showing two people being rescued from their commercial fishing boat on Lake Borgne Sunday after their vessel started taking on water due to inclement weather.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said they were called to Lake Borgne after receiving reports of two people aboard the disabled 48-foot shrimp boat Sau Nguyen in Lake Borgne.

An MH65 Dolphin Helicopter responded to the boat and the crew hoisted the two mariners from the vessel to safety. The fishermen were not injured.

The eight-second video shows the crew lifting the fishermen from the boat to the helicopter.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat was also dispatched to the disabled shrimp boat, however, the USCG did not say if the ship sank.

