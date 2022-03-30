Giveaways planned in St. Bernard & Orleans Parishes

On March 30th, the Household of Faith Family Worship Church will be distributing items from an 18-wheeler full of donated items from Wal-mart. The address of the church is 9300 I-10 Service Road in New Orleans. Distribution will start at 9:30 a.m., and the line will start on Bundy Road.

St. Bernard Parish:

On March 30th, The Wal-mart Supercenter in Chalmette will be cooking and providing 1500 meals to the community. They say first responders and anyone affected from the tornado are invited to grab a meal. They'll start handing out the food at noon.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit our area last week was the second strongest on record for the metro area and left an 11.5-mile track through three parishes. Meteorologists estimate peak winds at 160 mph, behind only a 1983 twister in Laplace. According to the fire marshal, the tornado destroyed or did major damage to more than 130 buildings. It started on the Mississippi River's west bank and moved through neighborhoods in Jefferson and Orleans parishes. It then crossed the river into the St. Bernard Parish community of Arabi, where weather service teams found two areas of EF-3 activity. From there it continued northeast into eastern New Orleans.