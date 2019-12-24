NEW ORLEANS — An argument at the Southland Mall in Houma led to a double shooting Tuesday in Terrebonne Parish, the sheriff said.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry J. Larpenter told reporters two Houma men were shot.

The shooting happened near the intersection of N Hollywood and St. Louis Canal roads, Larpenter said. The two victims were in a car when they were shot.

Investigators said the victim's cars had many bullets holes. The victims, two Houma men, 33 and 35, got to a hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was released from the hospital, and the other is in stable condition.

TPSO deputies haven't completed the investigation into the shooting, Larpenter said. Anyone with information can call TPSO, 985.876.2500, or CrimeStoppers, 1.800.743.7433,

Tipsters can get to $1,000 for helping investigators.

