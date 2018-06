Two people were injured in a shooting Monday night on Adele Street.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of the street, police say.

When officers arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds to both legs and another person with a gunshot wound to the hand.

One of the victims was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to police.

Additional information has not been given at this time.



