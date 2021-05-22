Two killed Friday in Raceland, Pearl River; sheriff deputies investigating

Sheriff's deputies in the St. Tammany and Lafourche Parish are investigating a killing in Raceland and another in Pearl River.

NEW ORLEANS — Sheriff deputies in two southeast Louisiana parishes are investigating two Friday killings, statements from law enforcement spokesperson said Saturday morning.

Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating a Friday morning Raceland stabbing that left 66-year-old Kim Kol Ker dead.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced Saturday morning that the Raceland man was found by a family member in his home in the 100 block Morristown Road.

Detectives and deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office haven't made an arrest as of Saturday morning, but they're continuing their work to find out who killed the victim.

"No arrests have yet been made as the incident remains under investigation. As the investigation continues, detectives are asking for the public’s assistance," LPSO's statement said. "Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app."

Later Friday another person was killed in southeast Louisiana.

Officials said someone was killed in Pearl River near Edgar Kennedy Road and Highway 43 Friday night.

The WWLTV newsroom reached out to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office for more information. Deputies have not shared the victim's name or how they were killed.

The victim was killed in the 73000 block of Mike Talley Road, STPSO spokespersons said in a statement.