St. Tammany Parish Officers arrest two over public pleasure

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sherrif's Office has confirmed they've arrested two men, both convicted of pleasuring themselves in public, on two separate occasions.
22-year-old Austin St. Cyr was arrested on a warrant for obscenity on April 27th, in connection to an incident that occurred earlier in the month in the parking lot of a shopping center.
A woman called police to report that a man was masturbating while watching her, after pulling into an adjacent parking spot. The STPSO then posted a photo of the man to their social media pages, where he was later identified by some helpful tipsters.
Separately, 37-year-old Thomas Beall was arrested on April 26th,after authorities received a call from a woman who spotted Beall masturbating in his vehicle. Officers responded within minutes, and found Beall still naked in his car.
Officers thanked the public for their help in identifying St. Cyr, and credit their Third District deputies for quick response in getting both men off the streets.