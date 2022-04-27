St. Tammany Parish Officers arrest two over public pleasure

Two men were arrested after women reported to police men were pleasuring themselves in parking lots.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sherrif's Office has confirmed they've arrested two men, both convicted of pleasuring themselves in public, on two separate occasions.

22-year-old Austin St. Cyr was arrested on a warrant for obscenity on April 27th, in connection to an incident that occurred earlier in the month in the parking lot of a shopping center.

A woman called police to report that a man was masturbating while watching her, after pulling into an adjacent parking spot. The STPSO then posted a photo of the man to their social media pages, where he was later identified by some helpful tipsters.

Separately, 37-year-old Thomas Beall was arrested on April 26th,after authorities received a call from a woman who spotted Beall masturbating in his vehicle. Officers responded within minutes, and found Beall still naked in his car.