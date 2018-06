NEW ORLEANS— Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two men in the hospital Friday night.

It happened at the corner of Tupelo Street and St. Claude Avenue.

Police say two men were found with gunshot wounds but they were brought to the hospital by car.

The condition or identity of the men has not been released.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

© 2018 WWL