NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating two separate shootings overnight in the city.

The first happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. in Central City, in the 2000 block of Rev. John Raphael Way.

Police said when they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The second happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the Broadmoor neighborhood, in the 3500 block of Delachaise Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man who was shot in the arm.

Police have not said if they think the two shootings are related and did not release the conditions of either victim.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL