Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair, according to the Covington Police Department.

Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.

According to police two people were wounded at the scene. Authorities said their wounds are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened just two blocks from the gate into the St. Tammany Parish Fair. Witnesses told WWL-TV that the fair was briefly put on lock down while police got the situation under control.

Since the shooting was not on the fair grounds, the fair remained open until midnight.