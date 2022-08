The crash occurred around 11:45 Friday night.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two Picayune residents on Highway 11.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling South on Highway 11 around 11:45 Friday night, when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

35-year-old Gail Fontenot was driving the vehicle and 29-year-old Jose Cardenas was a passenger. Both sustained fatal injuries in the crash and later died.