Two shooting suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in Kenner after a car chase with St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The sheriff’s office received reports of gunshots in the 100 block of Bocage Drive in Luling around 12:30 a.m. While responding to the scene, a deputy saw a vehicle traveling on Highway 90 west bound with no headlights on. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the vehicle took off and a pursuit began.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit ended in Kenner when the vehicle crashed near I-10 and Williams Boulevard. Two occupants of the vehicle were detained.

Through ongoing investigations, it was determined that the vehicle, and the two occupants were allegedly involved in the shooting that the deputies responded to. Deputies who arrived on scene of the shooting found two homes that were damaged, however no reports of injuries associated with the incident have been made, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Jennifer James of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.

