Two shot on N. Claiborne; female victim unidentified

New Orleans Police are working to identify the suspect and motive

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified female and an adult male.

It happened at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, First District officers responded to a call of “shots fired” and found the female victim. She was pronounced dead after EMS personnel arrived.

Shortly after, the adult male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the body. It's unknown at this time the extent of his injuries.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the female victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.