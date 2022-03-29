Two teenage girls facing charges after reportedly stabbing another girl

According to New Orleans Police, the incident happened on Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Two girls were arrested after police say they held down another girl before stabbing her.

According to New Orleans Police, the incident happened on Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East on Sunday.

Polices say it started after two 13-year-old girls and one 11-year-old girl got into an argument. At one point, the 11-year-old and 13-year-old reportedly held the other teen down and stabbed her.

There's no word on the victim's condition.