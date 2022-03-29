x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two teenage girls facing charges after reportedly stabbing another girl

According to New Orleans Police, the incident happened on Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East on Sunday.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
Generic image for Orleans Parish Developing News

NEW ORLEANS — Two girls were arrested after police say they held down another girl before stabbing her.

According to New Orleans Police, the incident happened on Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East on Sunday.

Polices say it started after two 13-year-old girls and one 11-year-old girl got into an argument.  At one point, the 11-year-old and 13-year-old reportedly held the other teen down and stabbed her.

There's no word on the victim's condition. 

The other two girls are facing charges of aggravated second-degree battery.

RELATED: Thibodaux High Student arrested after drugs found on campus

RELATED: Sheriff's Office: Woman bonds out of jail, steals car, leads police on chase 1 hour later

In Other News

Store owner lost husband to COVID this month, then tornado hit