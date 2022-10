Causeway officials say injuries are reported but the extent of those injuries and how many people were injured are unknown at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway northbound has reopened after a crash on Monday morning.

Authorities say the bridge closed shortly after 7:00 a.m. when two vehicles crashed at mile marker 11.

Causeway officials say injuries are reported but the extent of those injuries and how many people were injured are unknown at this time.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.