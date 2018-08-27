Some students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette were shocked to see a $999 price tag on an online version of an accounting book this semester.

A screenshot of a student asking about the issue in a Facebook group has been shared widely on social media, and the university's verified Twitter account responded Aug. 24, sparking more shares and comments.

"Acct202 requires students to have a hard copy of book pages in class to work with — so they would have to print large sections of the online copy," read the tweet from @ULLafayette. "Our intention was to encourage students to get the hard copy so they would avoid having to print so much. We will do better next time."

To purchase the printed and bound version of the book from the Ragin' Cajuns Store costs less than $300.

Some students replied to the thread to point out that they already pay a fee for printing on campus.

"We're sorry that the price for the Acct 202 online text has caused so much strife & are working with the publisher to lower it to match the hard copy cost," another tweet from UL Lafayette. "The $999 price was set w/ good intentions, though we realize now that we needed to explain the rationale behind it better."

Maddy Meaux, a sophomore marketing major at UL Lafayette, made the original post in the UL Ragin Cajun Book Swap group on Facebook questioning why the online code was so high.

"I immediately assumed it was a typo or a glitch of some sort," Meaux told The Daily Advertiser in a Facebook message. "... I’ve never had a book priced at $999. This was a first."

But she said some books get pretty expensive, like $115 or so, but nothing like this.

She had no idea her post would get so much attention, but she's glad it did.

"After learning it wasn’t a typo or glitch, I knew we needed to make this known how ridiculous and crazy it was," Meaux said.

She hasn't spoken with anyone at the university, only saw the Twitter responses, and decided to bite the bullet and purchase the print version of her accounting book for $256.

She also was required to buy a homework packet for another $60.

"I have never spent almost $400 on one class," she wrote, "but had no other choice considering the other option was $999."

It wasn't done lightly. Meaux works almost 40 hours a week at Lafayette Veterinary Care Center while going to school full-time to pay for some of her tuition.

"Books should not be this expensive when you are already paying a ton for tuition," Meaux said. "It’s just ironic that in order to make money one day, you should go to college, but college is going to leave me in debt for years afterwards."

The university of issued a statement regarding the pricing of textbook and software materials needed for Accounting 201 and 202, attributed to Provost Jaimie Hebert. It is in full below.

"We want to make it very clear to our students and the public that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette makes every effort to ensure that the materials required for courses are affordable.

"We welcome the opportunity to clarify some confusion that resulted from the pricing of materials for Accounting 201 and 202.

"The materials — both a textbook and access codes for online supplementary materials — are available from the University’s bookstore for $313.

"The University, the bookstore and the publisher worked to set the price for the materials, which students could use for Accounting 201 and 202, which are offered consecutively in the fall and spring semesters.

"The publisher, after conversations with the Department of Accounting, set the online price at nearly $1,000 to discourage students from choosing to buy materials directly from its website. They believed it was best for the students to use a printed textbook since many of the materials in the book are needed for homework and classroom instruction.

"Students who chose not to purchase the book and access codes from the University bookstore discovered the price difference. We are not aware of any students who purchased the materials online; if they did so, they should contact the College of Business Administration, which will work with them to rectify the situation.

"But again, let me stress, this is a misunderstanding. The University wants students enrolled in the course to spend only $313, and I am grateful for the chance to encourage them to do so."

