Students at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette are outraged after an online textbook and access code, usually the cheaper option over a physical copy, was listed at $999.

The school was charging nearly $1,000 for the WileyPLUS access code to an online text book for Accounting 202, over the physical text book, which includes it's own access code and was listed at $310.

"They made the Wiley plus an insane amount to force students to buy the $310 modified book specific for the course," one student said. "So that you can’t just buy the Wiley plus and use the online version of the text .COLLEGE IS A ******* SCAM."

When students called out the university on social media, officials responded from the University's twitter account.

"We're sorry that the price for the Acct 202 online text has caused so much strife & are working with the publisher to lower it to match the hard copy cost," the ULL account tweeted. "The $999 price was set w/ good intentions, though we realize now that we needed to explain the rationale behind it better."

The school's twitter account went on to say that Accounting 202 "requires students to have a hard copy of book pages in class to work with—so they would have to print large sections of the online copy. Our intention was to encourage students to get the hard copy so they would avoid having to print so much. We will do better next time."

© 2018 WWL