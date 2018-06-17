Representative Steve Scalise took the field at Nationals Park for the Congressional baseball game as the starting second baseman, and he quickly proved himself worthy of the position.

The first hit of the game went straight to Scalise.

“Momentum took me down, I got the ball, backhanded it and then I knew I had to make the throw to first so I just gunned it over to first and it got there,” Scalise said describing the game.

His teammates rejoiced even running in from the outfield to show him some support. The game was played exactly one year after a gunman attacked the Republican team’s practice. Four people were shot in the attack, however Scalise was the most severely injured.

He had to relearn to walk, so being able to play baseball was a big deal.

“For me just to be able to put on a uniform and be back with my teammates and walk out on the field was an unbelievably special moment,” Scalise said.

Capitol police officers, Crystal Griner and David Bailey, threw out the first pitch. They are credited with saving the lives of Republican lawmakers during the shooting. A date that’s changed from tragedy to triumph.

“It was just I think for all of us an unbelievable release of what we've all been through this year,” he said.

“It really brought everything full circle from a day of tragedy or near tragedy to a year later a triumph moment.”

The money from the Congressional baseball game goes to charities like the Memorial Fund for Capitol police.





© 2018 WWL