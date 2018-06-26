For more than half a year a man fighting deportation has found refuge inside a Mid-City church. As of Tuesday, he’s a free man after making a deal with ICE, but he’s not leaving the church anytime soon.

Jose Torres spent his first week of freedom giving back to the community that sheltered him and allowed him to stay safely in the U.S. with his family. More than seven months ago Mid-City residents fought back against ICE agents threatening to deport Torres, leaving his wife and children behind.

Now the family no longer has to live in fear.

"My oldest daughter asked me yesterday if that meant we can finally go outside and I said ‘yes’ so we went outside the church and stood out front and she was really happy,” Torres said.

ICE agreed Torres can stay in the U.S. while his immigration case moves through the legal system, so long as he checks in once a month. While he is no longer confined to the church, Torres is eager to pay it forward, cooking meals for the homeless every Tuesday.

Torres now feels like he is one of the lucky ones as he watches reports from the border come in.

"Es muy dificil,” Torres said in Spanish. "It's a good step for the families to be kept together but what does it mean to be together if they can't be free?"

Pastor Shawn Anglim sheltered Torres for half the year and he's eager to do it again for other families in need.

"Before you judge someone and make all sorts of assumptions about their life, you should get to know a few people and see how that works on your heart and on your mind,” Pastor Anglim said.

Torres is more than an undocumented immigrant who helped rebuild New Orleans after Katrina. He's a husband, a father, a chef, and a deeply religious man eager to serve God and his community. Torres remains inside the church, despite his freedom because for Torres, he's already home.

Eyewitness News reached out to ICE about the agreement, so far we’ve yet to hear back.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

