New Orleans woman dies in Crescent City Connection crash Friday

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday. A Louisiana State Police report said 21-year-old Nadia Tims, of New Orleans, was killed.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman died Friday night after a crash on the Crescent City Connection.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday. A Louisiana State Police report said 21-year-old Nadia Tims, of New Orleans, was killed.

According to LSP, Tims wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Tims was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Crescent City Connection in the right-center lane.

At the same time, a 2007 Ford Edge was driving ahead of the Altima in the same lane.

The Nissan rear-ended the Ford, investigators said.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash to occur.

Tims' injuries from the crash were significant, and she was taken to the hospital. Later, she died.

The driver of the Ford suffered less serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their medical condition hasn't been released by investigators.

LSP investigators said the driver of the Ford wasn't believed to be intoxicated. Blood samples were taken from each driver for toxicological testing.

More information may be forthcoming about the crash as the investigation continues.