The Jefferson Parish Fire Department is responding to a barge fire on the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.

The fire is about a mile east of the Huey P. Long Bridge, near mile marker 105 on the river.

Authorities were called out to the area at 11:30 a.m., and found no access to the fire, according to Chief David Tibbetts with the Jefferson Parish Eastbank Consolidated Fire Department. Firefighters were ferried out the area by tugboats.

Tibbetts added that no one has been reported missing or injured from the fire.

Officials with the United States Coast Guard said the barge was docked when the fire began. The barge is reported to be carrying scrap cars, and officials said there currently are no reports of pollution.

Fire boats are responding.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is released.

